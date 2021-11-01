BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania recently held its Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society induction ceremony.
Forty-seven students were recognized with induction into the honor society that promotes academic excellence, leadership development, and campus and community service for first-generation college students.
Krista Bower, of Milton, was one of those students honored.
Induction into Tri-Alpha is earned by outstanding academic achievement and lasts for a lifetime. The society's mission is to encourage and reward academic excellence among first-generation college students pursuing a bachelor's degree in accredited institutions of higher learning.
Tri-Alpha membership is by chapter invitation for eligible students who must be a current full-time degree candidate in an associate's degree or baccalaureate program, has completed at least three full-time semesters of study (minimum 36 credits) terms of study, at least one of which must have been at the institution where they are being inducted (for transfer students), who has an overall GPA of at least 3.2 in all coursework, and who comes from a family where neither parent nor any legal guardians earned a bachelor's degree.
