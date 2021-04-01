State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Winfield man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a two-vehicle crash at 6:25 p.m. March 27 along North Susquehanna Trail at Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Ronald D. Keefer, of Winfield, was allegedly driving a 2018 GMC Terrain when the vehicle backed south and struck the front of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL550 driven by Linda L. Powell, 74, of Williamsport, then fled north on North Susquehanna Trail. Powell followed Keefer’s vehicle and made contact with law enforcement, which conducted a stop, troopers noted. Keefer allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. Charges are pending toxicology testing.
No one was injured. Keefer will be cited with limitations on backing.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two people were transported to local hospitals with suspected injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 4:36 p.m. March 30 along Ninth Street at the entrance to the Sheetz parking lot, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Rebekah H. Gingrich, 19, of Freeburg, attempted a left turn when it struck a northbound 2020 Kia Optima driven by Wendy S. Eby, 56, of McClure. Eby and a passenger, Patricia E. Benfer, 55, of Middleburg, were transported with possible injuries, police noted. A passenger in Gingrich’s vehicle, Aiyanna M. Scott, 18, also sustained a possible injury, police noted. Scott was not belted. All others were belted.
Gingrich will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Beaver Springs boy was arrested after he allegedly shoved a 39-year-old Beaver Springs man during a verbal argument.
The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. March 30 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County. No one was injured.
Theft of vehicle parts
PENN TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from two vehicles at a storage facility.
Troopers said the incident was reported between Oct. 1 and Feb. 26 at DMS Self-Storage, 2113 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
The converters are valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Warrant
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that during a crash investigation it was discovered a passenger was found to have a bench warrant out of Allegheny County.
Tarjan Baniya, 23, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody and transported to Snyder County Prison, troopers noted. The investigation took place at 5:01 p.m. March 10 at 81 Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged identity theft reported at 1:22 p.m. March 15 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, and involving a 38-year-old Baltimore, Md., man.
The investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Stonington
State Police At Montoursville PFA violation
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Charges were filed against Heather Cohick, 39, of Jersey Shore, after troopers responded to an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:09 p.m. March 29 along Jobs Run Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County. The victim was reportedly a 61-year-old Jersey Shore woman.
Reckless endangerment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A stray bullet went through the front door of a residence along State Home Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers investigated the incident at 1:55 p.m. March 20. No one was injured. The victims were listed as a 78-year-old woman and 62-year-old man, both of Williamsport.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Williamsport man allegedly placed his hands around the neck of a 30-year-old Williamsport woman during a verbal argument.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:31 a.m. March 29 along Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The suspect was not named.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Williamsport woman and 46-year-old Williamsport man were arrested when state police responded to a report of domestic violence.
The alleged incident took place at 9:59 a.m. March 24 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a reported trespass at 4:21 p.m. March 27 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Victims were listed as a 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of Williamsport.
Theft
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A black metal mailbox and wooden post valued at $100 were stolen from the intersection of Bush Hill Road and Route 973, Eldred Township, Lycoming County, police reported.
The mailbox belonged to a 29-year-old Williamsport man.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Controlled substance act
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
Edward Zerbe, 60, of 2009 Duke St., has been charged with the controlled substance, drug device and cosmetic act, as well as possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and turning movements and required signals.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 9:52 p.m. March 16 along Garden Avenue, Point Township, Northumberland County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. April 28.
