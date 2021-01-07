BEAVERTOWN — Beavertown God's Missionary Church will hold its annual Sportsmen's Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Doors will open at 4:45.
The Rev. Aaron McCarty, an outdoorsman from Blue Knob, will be the speaker. Giveaways include a muzzleloader for youth ages 13-18.
There is no charge for the meal, but a free-will offering will be taken. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, or to register to attend, visit www.beavertownchurch.com, or call 570-658-2422.
