LEWISBURG — Suspected cases of COVID-19 have trended up again at Bucknell University.
The university COVID-19 dashboard indicated 99 current active cases including 69 new cases reported in the week ending Saturday, April 17. Three additional on-campus positives were reported in the new reporting week.
However, positive tests are still lower than a previous peak in mid-February at Bucknell. Rates of weekly testing have remained consistent since early February.
Isolation housing was 61% occupied, the dashboard noted, though some unique students in isolation have not tested positive.
As of Monday, Susquehanna University reported 16 active student cases and three active employee cases of COVID-19.
Meantime, only one of the federal corrections facilities in Union County currently has confirmed active cases of COVID-19. The Bureau of Prisons COVID-19 dashboard reported two staff members with active cases at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg.
Asbury Communities reported one resident active case of COVID-19 in the skilled living unit at its RiverWoods Senior Living affiliate. Residents isolated or quarantining with potential exposure, symptoms or a pending tests totaled 91 as of Monday. One associate was reported with an active case while three were quarantining.
No active cases were reported as of Sunday at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village among residents or staff.
Guardian Healthcare reported no active cases at its Rolling Hills Manor facility in Millmont.
