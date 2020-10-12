HARRISBURG — Data released Monday, which includes two days, showed an increase in confirmed new COVID-19 of 46 over area counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 14 in Northumberland County, 12 in Union County, eight in Columbia and Snyder counties, and four in Montour County. Six new deaths brings Northumberland County deaths since March to 88. Snyder County added another death, to bring its total to 11.
Statewide, cases increased by 2,254 over the last two days, and the number of cases reported since March increased to 173,304. Eighteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,368.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, cases (82 deaths)
• Columbia County, cases (37 deaths)
• Lycoming County, cases (28 deaths)
• Union County, cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, cases (10 deaths)
• Montour County, cases (5 deaths)
