Greg Fleck

Greg Fleck, featured on his tricycle, has been riding around the area to help raise money for St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — He and his trusty tricycle are on the move for a good cause.

Gregory Fleck, of Milton, rides his tricycle around the Susquehanna River Valley to help raise funds for St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton. One of Fleck’s major influences is television personality Joe Snedeker, who annually rides his bicycle across the region to raise funds for the center in an event called Go Joe.

