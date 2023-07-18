MILTON — He and his trusty tricycle are on the move for a good cause.
Gregory Fleck, of Milton, rides his tricycle around the Susquehanna River Valley to help raise funds for St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton. One of Fleck’s major influences is television personality Joe Snedeker, who annually rides his bicycle across the region to raise funds for the center in an event called Go Joe.
“I am a big fan of meteorologist Joe Snedeker,” said Fleck. “I’ve been doing this for eight years now and it is important to me because the way that Joe does it, he really touches my heart.”
Last year, Fleck and his mother, Kristin Knapik-Fleck, raised $5,600 for St. Joseph’s Center. This year, they’ve been on the move since April, trying to top last year’s fundraising efforts.
“We started at the (Lewisburg) Arts Festival, so we decided to do T-shirts this year, Team Greg T-shirts,” said Knapik-Fleck. “So far we’ve sold 113 T-shirts. This was our first years trying that.”
Fleck has also held fundraising events at St. Paul’s UCC, The Miller Center in Lewisburg, the Mifflinburg YMCA, and the Church of Resurrection in Muncy, where Fleck managed to raise more than $2,000 recently.
“This year we exceeded $5,600, but we have to wait to give the total until next Tuesday,” said Knapik-Fleck.
On Tuesday, July 24, Snedeker will start his bike ride in Watsontown before arriving in Milton, where he will meet with Fleck at the Veterans Memorial Walkway, next to the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
Donations to support Fleck’s fundraising efforts for St. Joseph’s Center can be made at both the Moose and Charlene’s Petal Talk, 200 N. Arch St., Milton
Knapik-Fleck said the tricycle was donated to her son years ago by the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Medical Center.
A 2019 graduate of the Milton Area High School, Fleck attends Luzerne County Community College and volunteers at the Lewisburg Community Garden. He is a member of Church of the Resurrection of Muncy, where he helps with the Care for Creation Garden.
