EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — After a two-year absence, Buffalo Valley Youth Rugby (BVR) recently began to prepare a return to the playing field.
Justin Cassidy, club organizer, said the rugby squad first competed in 2016. They got two seasons in before Cassidy, a Pennsylvania National Guard member, was deployed.
Cassidy said a developmental team representing Buffalo Valley team was again being put together to compete in Rugby Pennsylvania. The league has youth, junior and high school divisions.
For developmental teams, Cassidy explained matches may have seven or 10 players on each side playing from 10 to 20 minutes per half.
The match runs longer when there are more players on the turf, he explained. Two full sides of 15 players apiece may play 40-minute halves.
The Buffalo Valley squad has players ranging from age 11 to age 16. They gathered on a recent weekday evening on the turf at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for instructions and practice.
Rugby lore has it that the game was invented when a soccer player at a school in England's West Midlands did what soccer players are not supposed to do.
“He got a little frustrated, decided to pick up the soccer ball and run with it and basically throw it in the net,” Cassidy said. “Then rugby became a sport from there.”
The player, Webb Ellis, is the namesake of the World Cup trophy for the sport. He was a student at the Rugby School, which lent its name to the sport which has a world-wide following.
Cassidy explained rugby and American football share some things in common, including touchdowns and starting a play with a scrimmage or scrum.
But equipment and on-field technique are decidedly different. Unlike American football, rugby players wear minimal headgear and almost no padding.
“We can wear what they call scrum caps,” Cassidy said. “And small foam pads. But it has to be foam, no plastic.”
Tackling also has to be done by “wrapping up” rather than relying on arm tackling or collisions alone. Some consider the technique a lost art in American football.
“In rugby, you must make an attempt to wrap,” Cassidy said. “Otherwise it is a penalty. And you can't tackle high.”
There are no forward passes in rugby, but the ball can be advanced to the goal by strategically passing it to players behind a ball carrier and running it. The ball itself is rounder than an American football but not a sphere like a soccer ball.
Additional information provided by BVR:
• Rugby Pennsylvania requires players register with USA Rugby before competition starts Sunday, April 11. A link is provided at www.rugbypa.org/registration-player.
• The BVR Team Store is via Macron Outfitters (macronstorect.tuosystems.com/stores/buffalovalley). Recommended gear includes jerseys, shorts, socks, mouthguard, helmets, shoulder pads and supporter. Rugby balls and practice kits are also avaiable.
• Matches are scheduled for five Sundays starting April 11. The schedule is subject to changes and Saturday match may be necessary due to availability of a field or officials. The state championship weekend is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.
• Practices are scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays in March at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. Practices will move in April to the Lewisburg Youth Football Field behind the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building. Specific times and dates will be determined.
• Players may use football or soccer cleats with rubber studs (metal not permitted). Baseball or track shoes may not be used. Mouthguards are required for practice and competition. Coaches and officials are required to keep player safety their top priority. Coaches go through concussion awareness training and will remove a player from a game or practice if a player exhibits any signs or symptoms of a concussion and will notify parents/guardians immediately.
• BVR follows COVID-19 Return to Play Guidelines issued by Rugby Pennsylvania as well as any specific guidelines from its practice facilities and fields. Currently, Rugby Pennsylvania is in "Stage 4" of its Return to Play Guidelines which allows teams to participate in contact drills in training and requires players and coaches to wear masks during training. Controlled contact intra-squad competition (team contact drills) will be permitted during this stage. However, inter-squad competition (scrimmages with other clubs) will snot be permitted.
• All players and coaches will have a temperature check which must be lower than 99.6. All players and coaches will apply hand sanitizer before and after practice and wear masks. Rigorous cleaning of rugby balls, pads, cones and other shared equipment will be followed. If a player or coach exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 they will be sent home immediately and contact tracing will be initiated. Coaches will notify parents immediately of any exposure or reports of positive COVID-19 cases. The team asks that parents/guardians do the same should they or their player become exposed or test positive for COVID-19.
BVR seeks assistance from parents, guardians and other adults to support our team as coaches, fundraisers or with field preparation. Visit Buffalo Valley Youth Rugby on Facebook, call 215-341-6783 or email buffalovalleyrugby@gmail.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.