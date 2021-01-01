Nursing center residents, staff receive COVID vaccination

WATSONTOWN — Officials with the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are describing Tuesday, Dec. 29, as a "remarkable day" as the facility's 77 residents and 121 staff members were offered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
A press release issued by the nursing center said that as part of the Bedrock Care network the facility was the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine as administered by CVS.
"This vaccine marks a historic and crucial moment in the fight against COVID-19," center Administrator Melissa Polito said. "It provides a path forward in the prevention of the disease, aids in the protection of our staff, and allows them to better care for the residents."
Resident Dianna Miller was noted as being "overjoyed" to receive the vaccination.
"This gets me one step closer to going out and getting my hair done," she said.
"Residents of Watsontown long for the days where we can interact as a community, as we continue following guidelines and regulations set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the Department of Health (DOH)," the release said. "The team at Watsontown has made history this day, by receiving the vaccine and taking a step closer to normalcy."
The center recently reported that 24 residents died after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak there in late November.
During the outbreak, 97 residents and 66 staff members are reported to have tested positive for the virus.
Staff and residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, another Bedrock Care facility which had a COVID-19 outbreak in the summer, are scheduled to receive the vaccination Wednesday, Jan. 6.
