NORTHUMBERLAND — Responders from across the region were called early this morning to the area of Wheatley Avenue, Northumberland, to battle a fire reportedly involving multiple buildings.
According to emergency services radio communications, multiple departments from across Northumberland, Montour and Union counties were called to Northumberland at around 2 a.m.
Social media posts indicated a duplex was consumed by flames, with the fire spreading to nearby buildings.
From upper Northumberland and Union counties, firefighters from Milton and Union Township were called to the scene. An engine from New Berlin was called to stand by in Northumberland.
No further details on the fire were available as of press time.
