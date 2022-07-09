MIFFLINBURG — The second Annual Y to Y Challenge will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
The 7.5-mile walk/run event begins in the area of the Mifflinburg Weis Markets store, with the finish line on the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
The event supports youth programs at the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
One program that stands to benefit is the Teen Leaders Club at the Mifflinburg YMCA. The Teen Leaders Club includes students in sixth through ninth grades who meet weekly at the Mifflinburg YMCA after school to participate in service projects for the betterment of the community.
“The Teen Leaders Club is a great opportunity for youth to get involved in giving back to the community. The youth enjoy fun activities, build friendships, learn and grow as individuals, and develop leadership skills, all while making valuable contributions to improving the local community,” said Angela Haines, director of the Mifflinburg YMCA. “As a thank you for their service, each youth receives a YMCA membership which enables them to focus on their physical health and have a safe place to go after school.”
The public is invited to gather on the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center to cheer on runners and take part in activities including an obstacle course for kids, Pelican’s Snoballs, a food truck, nutrition information and more.
To register for the challenge, or for more information, visit gsvymca.org, or contact Haines at 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
