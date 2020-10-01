BEREA, Ohio — Em Alico, of Lewisburg, was among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned merit scholarships.
Alico, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School majoring in theater dance and movement, earned a $17,000 dean's scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
Merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.