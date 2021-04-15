LEWISBURG — Downtown Lewisburg will be an open-air artist’s studio on May 1-2 as artists of all skill levels take to the streets to participate in "Urban Sketching: Illustrate Lewisburg."
Sponsored by the Lewisburg Arts Council as part of the 2021 Celebration of the Arts, the event is an invitation to everyone with a sketch pad and pencils, pens, or brushes to create artwork that Illustrates Lewisburg’s many picturesque sites.
Urban sketching is drawing that is done in locations in which an artist lives or visits, such as farmers markets, parks, street corners, churches, homes — whatever catches the artist’s eye or imagination. The urban sketcher’s work is casual, quickly executed, and often involves written text that describes the atmosphere of the location or background details.
A list of downtown Lewisburg sites that may inspire artists will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at the Lewisburg Arts Council table in Hufnagle Park, during the Arts in the Park! event showcasing local arts.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an online art showing, running from May 17 to June 18, will replace a traditionally hung art show.
Artists may submit sketches done within the Borough of Lewisburg during the Urban Sketching weekend. Entries must be sent to hyde@bucknell.edu by 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
For submission information, look for Urban Sketching at http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/festival/.
The virtual Urban Sketching Art Show will be accessed at http://lewisburgphotoclub.org/urban-sketching-artwork-2021.
The show will include a virtual map of Lewisburg embedded with artwork done at various locations within the borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.