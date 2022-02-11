Borough manager explains electric business

WATSONTOWN — William McKinley was sworn in as president, the Klondike Gold Rush started and Watsontown began serving as a utility provider to its residents. All of those events occurred in 1897.
“We’ve been doing this since 1897, Watsontown has been in the electric business,” Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said. “My guess is an existing utility didn’t want to run lines over here (in 1897). It was a cost issue.”
One-hundred-twenty-five years later, Jarrett said the borough maintains two employees who are dedicated linemen.
The employees fall under the auspices of the Department of Public Works, which has five total employees.
The linemen do assist with tasks including mowing grass and plowing snow, as their schedules allow.
“When there’s a power outage, those are the guys that go out and deal with it,” Jarrett said. “They spend a lot of time being proactive. We try to eliminate problems before they become problems, such as trimming trees away from the lines, upgrading transformers as we need to.”
The borough, Jarrett said, has not increased its electric rates since 2014.
According to Jarrett, residents are charged 20.43 cents for the first 400 kilowatt hours used each month, and 16.12 cents for additional kilowatt hours. A $10.66 per month customer charge is also included on bills.
A power purchase adjustment, based on usage, is also applied to each monthly bill, Jarrett said.
“In my time in Watsontown, it has always been a credit (to the customer),” said Jarrett, who has served as borough manager since 2016.
He acknowledged that Watsontown’s electric rates are slightly higher than PPL rates.
“The electric allows us to keep the property taxes low,” Jarrett said.
He added that the borough has not raised its property taxes since 2014.
“The main reason we do electric is to provide these services to residents 24/7, police protection, public works, leaf pickup, brush pickup,” Jarrett said. “The borough would not be able to provide most of the services without relying on property taxes, without a giant increase.”
The borough does work with residents who have questions about their bill or concerns about their usage.
“We are very responsive to customer concerns,” Jarrett said. “The first thing we do is check the meter. The meters never speed up. They always slow down.”
After checking meters to make sure they’re functioning properly, Jarrett said borough employees will walk residents through potential scenarios impacting their bills.
“We work through a checklist with them,” he said. “Is there an issue with their furnace? If you have an electric water heater, is one of your elements bad? Is there a problem with your refrigerator?
“Most of the time, we work something out, or recommend they get an electrician,” Jarrett continued. “We try to be responsible, we try to be helpful. We don’t want people paying $500 utility bills, if they can help it.”
Separately in the borough, Jarrett said Watsontown Borough Council will be holding a work session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the borough building. The session will be held prior to the 7 p.m. start of the monthly council meeting.
