TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Education Foundation presented $2,500 in classroom grants during Tuesday’s school board work session, held online via Zoom.
Grants were presented to fund the following projects during the 2021-2022 school year: Briggs and Stratton Instructor Field School, $958.57, project submitted by Rodney Keiser and Chloe Sees; Let’s Glow, $577.28, project submitted by Amy Bowers; and Book Warriors, $1,000, project submitted by the high school English department.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack announced details of the projects during the meeting, and said foundation representatives will be formally presenting the checks to teachers in the coming days.
Hack said Bowers will be using the funding to purchase glow-in-the-dark materials which will be used as part of interactive educational programming in her middle school classroom.
The high school English department will be using its funding to further facilitate a book club.
Keiser and Sees explained that funding for the Briggs and Stratton Instructor Field School will be used as part of a new small, gas engine instruction course.
With the funding, Sees will be meeting with Briggs and Stratton factory employees, and maintain contacts with them, in order to best educate the students.
Sees said the course will prepare students to work on small, gas engines.
In business actions the board approved:
• Hiring the following, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year: Megan Ernst, first-grade teacher, $60,649; Rebecca Hayhurst, fifth-grade teacher, $48,731; Madison Rice, third-grade teacher, $48,731; Taylor Williams, seventh-grade ELA teacher, $48,731; and Ryan Keller, technology aide, $10.35 per hour.
• The following transfers, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year: Stephanie Zettlemoyer, from MTSS to reading interventionist; Michael Freeborn, from STEM K-4 to MTSS coach; Patti Kessel, from fifth grade to STEM K-4; Dana Pick, from fourth to fifth grade; Jodie Danowsky, from fourth to fifth grade; Joe Bowman, from third to fourth grade; Candy McCormack, from third to fourth grade; Allison Tripoli, from fourth to third grade; Christine Schleppy, from first to fourth grade; Jason McCormick, from fifth grade to eighth-grade social studies; Trisha Berry, from high school emotional support to middle school learning support; Nathan Butler, from health/physical education to high school emotional support; Kristie Stahl, from elementary autistic support to high school autistic support; Megan Minnig, from high school autistic support to elementary autistic support; and Shannon Brown, from middle school emotional support to K-6 emotional support.
The following retirees were recognized during the meeting: Pierce Wilson, eighth-grade teacher; Lisa Hollenbach, sixth-grade teacher; Brett Stamm, special education teacher; Jan Turzanski, technology education teacher; Lisa Lutcher, paraprofessional; Diana Burrows, title aide; and Jim Collins, technology aide.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
