District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — David Nissley, 32, of Edwin Street, Middleburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and no rear lights as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:39 a.m. April 22 along Westbranch Highway, north of McRae Lane, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Nissley exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .139%.
Robbery
LEWISBURG — A 31-year-old Muncy man has been charged after allegedly striking his half brother, Shane Doane, and taking his wallet and cell phone.
Clyde Burgit, of Hughes Road, has been charged as a result of the alleged incident, which occurred at 1:30 p.m. May 13 at St. John and North Water streets, Lewisburg.
Prohibited acts
LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University student has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of a green-vegetable matter, glass smoking pipe, vaporizer and grinder when university police responded to her room after receiving reports of a smoke alarm activation.
Jade Gregg, 22, of Milford, N.H., has been charged with prohibited acts (three counts), as the result of the alleged incident which occurred at 6:29 p.m. May 4 along Snake Road, Lewisburg.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving, and turning movements and required signals have been filed against Adam Shawver, 37, of Bull Run Road, Loganton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:44 p.m. April 8 along Buffalo Road, north of Jones Mountain Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Shawver exhibited signs of impairment, but refused to provide a blood sample.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Robert Clayton Jr., 63, of Nichols Lane, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, failure to use safety belt, signal improper, driving while suspended DUI and operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:10 p.m. May 20 along Route 15, north of the White Deer exit, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Clayton exhibited signs of impairment, and declined a blood draw.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. July 25.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (three counts) distribution of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass have been filed against Emily Cimini, 33, of Oliver Street, Williamsport, as the result of an incident which occurred at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Milton State Park, Route 642, Milton.
Police said Cimini was found operating a car after hours in the park. She was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, and exhibited signs of impairment.
Cimini's blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
Possession
MILTON — Richard Cruz-Martinez, 29, of North Route 220, Linden, has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and defiant trespasser.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Milton State Park, Route 642, Milton.
Police said Cruz-Martinez was found in the park after hours. He was allegedly found in possession of a marijuana joint.
Failure to verify
MILTON — Michael Diggan, 32, of North Front Street, Milton, has been charged with fail to verify address and fail to register with PSP.
The charges were filed after troopers said Diggan, a Megan's Law offender, failed to update his address upon moving. The incident was reported April 26 at 112 N. Front St., Milton.
Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — Jordan Allen, 22, of King Street, Turbotville, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 3:01 p.m. May 20 at 502 Liberty St., Watsontown.
The charges were filed after police said Allen sent threatening text messages to a woman, including "you're dead," "you're not safe" and "you're gonna die."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.