MIFFLINBURG — Plentiful snowfall this winter season has brightened the spirits of most every cross-country skier.
Among them, Blake Bilger of Mifflinburg and Ken Damelio of White Deer Township, who’ve traversed trails, game lands and the occasional snow-covered street. Bilger’s parents introduced him to cross-country skiing when he was younger. After a period of branching out to snow boarding, ice fishing and other winter activities, he has returned to the skis relatively recently.
“Two times this year, we got big snows over a night,” he said of the current season. “Two nights I went out at night and I was able to cross-country ski around town.”
Bilger said conditions were perfect both nights because plows cleared the streets then it kept snowing. It allowed for a trek of several miles around the borough.
“By nighttime, there were a couple of inches of snow,” Bilger said. “It was nice because I went down to Sheetz and got coffee. They I went back around the Mifflinburg (Community) Park.”
Bilger said state game lands near Allenwood were great places to explore on skis. His father-in-law’s property near Forest Hill also has plenty of hills and flat sections for skiing and four-wheelers.
Bilger added that going down hills was among his favorite things to do.
“It is nice workout,” Bilger said. “You definitely don’t want to dress too warm because you’ll sweat. Like all winter activities, it’s cold when you get started but you don’t want to dress too warm.”
Cross-country or Nordic skiing differs from downhill or Alpine skiing in that participants can propel themselves rather than solely relying on gravity. It can be done almost anywhere there is enough open space and sufficient snow.
Damelio recalled a comparable amount of snowfall in February of 1978. He was in college at the time and it was the first year he had a pair of cross-country skis.
Damelio has also pursued many outdoor activities including mountain biking and hiking. These days, he could literally step out of his front door and ski across a neighbor’s field.
But cross-country skiing was also something Damelio could do with with a group and looked forward to it every year. Crystal Lake, Lycoming County, was a favorite spot for skiing and camping.
“It was beautiful up there,” he said. “They have groomed trails and you could ski them all day long. We took toboggans with us and towed them behind us with food on it.”
Crystal Lake, Damelio added, is one of the few cross-country sites in the state where the snow is groomed by a machine. Beginners should take note that a groomed trail prevents the skis from sinking into snow that’s too deep and unpacked.
Crystal Lake trails were also rated according to difficulty.
“As a beginner you want to go out to easy trails,” he said. “They are naturally more level with less turns in them. Intermediates will start to get rolling hills where you have some ups and downs. You have to climb a little bit then have some downhills.”
Damelio said other great skiing opportunities included the western edges of Union County near Cherry Run Tunnel. But out in the woods, he said skiers have to make do with the snow that they find.
“The best conditions are a fresh 3 inches of snow,” he said. “Especially if you already had snow and it melted down and froze to make a little base to cover up rocks then have some fresh on top.”
Damelio said cross-country skis have “scales” which allow for traction to “kick and glide” along a surface. The technique uses the upper body and the lower body acting in unison.
“When you step down to kick, the camber in the skis flattens out and engages the scales. And that gives you traction to propel forward,” Damelio described. “As you are doing that your opposite arm is moving forward. So it is like a twisting diagonal motion of your body.”
Planting the ski pole at the right time also helps pull the skier along.
“Once you get that down, it is like a constant motion and it keeps you going forward,” he said. “It is a great workout but it doesn’t have to be too much work if the conditions are right.”
Discouragement can set in when new skiers slog along in conditions which are not the best. Damelio echoed the recommendation to not dress too warmly. Layers which can be peeled off were best.
Thanks to the snowy winter, cross-country skiers have been seen to the west of North 15th Street at the Lewisburg Community Park and on the perimeter of practice fields at Bucknell University.
