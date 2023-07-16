HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday, July 15, for fine particulate matter in Pennsylvania.
Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality, and will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Monday. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions.
Fine particulate matter (or PM-2.5) comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides (called “precursors”), which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries, and automobiles.
On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:
• Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials.
• Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
