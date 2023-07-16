HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Monday, July 15, for fine particulate matter in Pennsylvania.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality, and will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Monday. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions.

