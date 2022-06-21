LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) recently announced a new Cultural Pass program, made possible by the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation.
The Cultural Pass program provides free admission passes that can be checked out by the patrons of almost a dozen local libraries.
“Getting a free pass to visit the Lewisburg Children’s Museum is as simple as visiting your local library,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “We know there are more and more demands on a family’s resources, and we are so excited to expand a program aimed at making the museum even more accessible.”
“There is a natural partnership between museums and libraries,” added Kris LaVanish, executive director of the Milton Public Library. “We feel incredibly fortunate to partner with LCM. The Cultural Pass Program is a physical representation of our shared goals of equitable access, educational opportunity, and cultivation of curiosity.”
Almost a dozen local libraries will be participating, including: Beavertown Community Library, Degenstein Community Library, James V. Brown Library, Middleburg Community Library, The Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Public Library for Union County, and Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library.
“We are also very excited to partner with the LCM,” noted Melissa A. Rowse, library director of the Degenstein Community Library. “I know that we will have a number of families take advantage of the passes, especially now with the rising cost of everything. This is a prime example of how our community works together.”
“This newest addition to our Count Me In initiative ensures a visit to the Museum fits into any family’s budget,” added Savanna Hovis, LCM visitor services coordinator, “While also simultaneously promoting the benefits of both library and museum visitation; our community has so many great resources.”
If a family has more than four guests in their party, additional admission may be purchased. Cultural Passes do not apply to parties, special events or other educational programs.
For more information about this program and to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.