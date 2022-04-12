LEWISBURG — A time limit of nine minutes apiece was placed on Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor speaking Monday night at a Susquehanna Valley Conservatives meeting.
The the meeting was moderated by Paul Hartman, who introduced each of the four candidates for governor and five candidates for lieutenant governor.
Joseph Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner, decried what he said were failures of Republican Gov. Tom Corbett and the majority Republican legislature elected in 2010.
“We gave them that majority to accomplish a Conservative agenda,” Gale said. “But they let us down and there were many things on that agenda.”
Gale said Republicans came up short when it came to reform of prevailing wage rules, state employee pension reform, elimination of automatic public sector union dues deducted from paychecks, school choice and others.
Charlie Gerow, Republican activist, said Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.15) expressed confidence Gerow could beat the likely Democratic nominee for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Thompson said Gerow’s strength included his ability to communicate in the news media.
“I’m an outsider, but I know what is going on inside,” Gerow said. “I’ve had a chance to watch it for a long time. I know what needs to be done.”
Gerow, born in Brazil and adopted by American parents, suggested high school seniors be required to pass a basic citizenship test. Newt Gingrich and Michael Reagan were also named for their support of the former Ronald Reagan staff member.
Melissa Hart, a former member of Congress from Allegheny County, cited Conservative credentials as well as the ability to build coalitions. Winning votes of Democrats would be necessary to win a statewide contest.
“We need to set policies that make sense and encourage growth in Pennsylvania,” Hart said. “We don’t have those kinds of policies. And Lord knows, the last eight years under Gov. Wolf have been even worse.”
Hart said the inheritance tax is an unreasonable burden on families, small businesses and drives people to other states. She pledged to roll back executive orders of the current governor.
Dr. Nche Zama, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, noted that he practiced heart surgery at Williamsport area and at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre. He said he was saddened by state and federal policies which have shuttered places like Country Cupboard.
Zama, originally from Cameroon, recalled that is parents were arrested because an uncle was talking about democracy.
“If you think socialism is on its way here, I hate to tell you it’s a virus and it is already here,” Zama said. “We need to remove it and we need radical surgery to do that.”
Zama also said law enforcement, veterans and seniors were in need of protection rather than people who enter the country illegally.
Candidates for lieutenant governor, some of whom joined the gathering in progress, also spoke.
Jeff Coleman, of Cumberland County, decried the hostility he said has become part of the political landscape. He said the ideas expressed by the Republican candidates were solid, but needed to be brought to people in traditionally Democratic areas.
Rep. Carrie L. DelRosso (R-33) said it was time to push forward on school choice. DelRosso said she could win the lieutenant governor’s job, but the goal was to put someone on the top of the ticket who could win a state which has a majority of Democratic voters.
Rep. Russell Diamond (R-102) conceded the lieutenant governor would serve primarily to help the top candidate win, hit the ground running and be ready to be “one heartbeat away” from the governor’s job.
New Castle Mayor Chris Frye said he took office shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He ordered furloughs and a spending freeze, but budget gaps were reduced in the financially distressed city without raising taxes.
Former State House member Rick Saccone cited accomplishments which included the “Castle Doctrine,” a bill which changed stipulations regarding home defense with a firearm. He also took partial credit for raising medical inspection standards for abortion clinics, an action which he claimed has led to closure to 20 clinics statewide.
Among the candidates for governor, Lou Barletta, Sen. Jake Corman (R-34), Dave White, William McSwain and Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) were absent. To date, Josh Shapiro has been the only Democrat to seek his party’s nomination for governor. The job of Pennsylvania governor pays $201,792 per year.
John Brown, Teddy Daniels, James Jones and Clarice Schillinger were absent among candidates for lieutenant governor. To date, Democrat candidates include Timothy McMaster and Nicole Shultz have thrown their hats into the ring. The lieutenant governor’s job pays $157,765 annually.
