HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank recently appointed three new members to its Board of Directors. They will serve two-year terms.
Dr. Oralia Dominic is the medical policy research analyst and chief medical officer at Highmark Inc. As a board member, she will serve on the Food Bank’s Health Innovations Committee.
Jessica Ritchie is president of the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation. As a board member, she will serve on the Food Bank’s agency engagement committee.
Ashley Visco is the Community Health director for Penn State Health (PSH). As a board member, she will serve on the food bank’s Health Innovations Committee.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank also announced its board officers for 2023. Scott Sherry, of Nationwide Insurance, will serve as president. David Ark, who is retired from TE Connectivity, is the new vice president. Carol Gauker, of KPMG, will serve as treasurer. Glennis Harris, of The GIANT Company, will serve as secretary.
“We are pleased to welcome Jessica, Oralia, and Ashley to our Board of Directors and congratulate our officers on their roles on the board,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “All of these individuals are community leaders who passionately believe in our mission of fighting hunger, improving lives and strengthening communities. Through their leadership and experience, they will also help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank foster equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging throughout our mission to help us make progress toward ultimately ending hunger in our region.”
