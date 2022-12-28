State Police at Milton 2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Two truck drivers escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 22 along Interstate 80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2019 Freightliner driven by Sirtaj Singh, 27, of South Richmond Hills, N.Y., lost control, ended up blocking both lanes of travel and was struck by a 2000 Peterbilt driven by William Quade, 37, of Curwensville.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:57 p.m. Dec. 22 along Route 104, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by George Hauck, 74, of New Berlin, was struck after pulling into the path of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by Gary Walter, 70, of Northumberland.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Michael Martin, 29, of Winfield, was uninjured when a 2018 General Motors Terrain he was driving went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Troopers reported the incident occurring at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 22 along Stetler Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Audrey Balawajder, 89, of Williamsport, reported the theft of $400.
The incident occurred at 11:28 a.m. Dec. 9 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
