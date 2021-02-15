EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A "virtual field trip," recently offered to Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School students, was apparently well-received.
Principal George Drozin said about 25 students have already expressed interest and picked up information packets at his office. Though planned for next month and held online, students will still need permission from parents or guardians.
The event was organized by Carnegie-Mellon University with the intent of getting female students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Drozin said a former middle school student, now a Carnegie-Mellon senior, alerted him to the day.
Lewisburg Area School District directors also heard from Jeremiah Bennett, Linntown Intermediate School principal at their most recent meeting.
Bennett said social and emotional curriculum lessons have been taken off the plate of classroom teachers. A related arts team now handles the program due to additional tasks associated with COVID. It is safely held in the school gym, cafeteria or library.
"The team's enthusiasm and passion with those lessons has been incredible," Bennett said. "They are very engaging, are up and speaking in front of the kids and using real-world examples and things of that nature. That's going really well and I think the kids really enjoy it."
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, said each classroom will soon have a Bucknell University student-athlete read to them via Zoom. The reading will help observe Black History Month.
Ruhl said the reading will be extended to e-school students. Readers scheduled included bilingual Bucknell student athletes who will be reading to students in the English as a second language (ESL) program.
Athletic coaches and their extra-compensatory salaries were approved for 2020-21 as part of a consent agenda.
They included Ron Hess (boys track coach, $5,860), Hillary Cree (assistant boys track coach, $2,682), Gary Stiner (assistant boys track coach, $4,006), Michael Espinosa (girls track head coach, ($5,860), Dillon Durinick (assistant girls track coach $2,682) andWilliam Morrow (assistant girls track coach, $2,242).
Baseball coaching staff approved included Donald Leitzel, (head coach, $5,860) and assistants Richard Aruand ($1,892), Matthew Butler ($1,341), Kenneth Wagner, Jr. ($4,558). Softball approvals included John Field (assistant coach, $1,561.50) and Jason Walter (assistant coach, $1,230.50).
Other approvals included Sam Harer (boys tennis head coach, $3,960), John Vaji (boys lacrosse head coach, $5,860), Christopher Bailey (boys lacrosse assistant coach, $1,341), Eric Martin (boys lacrosse assistant coach, $1,341), Jennifer Reish (girls lacrosse head coach, $3,357), Ali Stiebe (girls lacrosse assistant coach, $3,123), Lindsay Hawksworth (junior high field hockey head coach, $2,492) and Tonya Berge (assistant girls’ lacrosse coach, $2,021).
Directors agreed that a public work session to discuss foundation of an education committee would be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 prior to the start of the regular board meeting. Details would be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.