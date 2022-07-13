State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Driving under the influence charges are pending against an unidentified 22-year-old Lewisburg woman.
Troopers said the woman was stopped for a traffic violation at 1:43 a.m. July 9 at East Chestnut Street and North Strawberry Alley, Selinsgrove.
DUI
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Gary Bingaman, 66, of Middleburg, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers conducted at 8:07 p.m. June 19 at White Top and Mine roads, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Michael Wolfberg, 65, of Selinsgrove, reported being scammed out of $21,500, via gift cards.
The incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. July 5 at 17 Mountain Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of an e-Bike, valued at $1,300, from a 24-year-old Sunbury man.
The theft was reported at 12:37 a.m. June 29 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Middleburg man reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $350, from a 2002 Ford F250 Supercab.
The incident occurred between midnight and 8 p.m. June 9 along Moyers Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported the theft of a decorative mountain stone, valued at $10.
The theft occurred between June 11 and July 11 along Gregory Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported harassment, occurring at midnight June 25 at the Snyder County Prison, 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Disorderly conduct
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Caleb Kessler, 23, and Alexis Clinger, 22, both of Beaver Springs, were cited with disorderly conduct after troopers said they engaged in an argument which woke and irritated their neighbors.
The incident occurred at 12:59 a.m. July 10 at 19336 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Damaged bicycle
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report that a dog knocked a 23-year-old Middleburg man off of a bicycle. Damage to the bike is estimated at $2,344.30.
The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. June 19 along Oak Lane, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Larry Reynolds, 81, of Watsontown, was not injured in a crash which occurred at 1:27 p.m. July 8 along Montgomery Street, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Reynolds swerved and struck a utility pole.
One-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Bryan Maneval, 46, of Hughesville, sustained an injury of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 6:53 p.m. June 25 along Route 118, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 General Motors Sierra driven by Maneval struck a concrete bridge rail. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:59 a.m. July 8 along Interstate 180, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Austin Pope, 31, of Northumberland, left the roadway and struck a cable barrier. Pope was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
