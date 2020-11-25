MIFFLINBURG — Educators and parents alike have suspected since spring that the shutdown of schools hurt the academic performance of their students.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel of the Mifflinburg Area School District said what happened earlier in 2020 was not pleasing to anyone. The topic arose at meetings of school directors both in the summer and more recently.
“Students all over the world suffered in terms of learning progress and socialization when the schools were closed and we had our stay-at-home orders,” Lichtel said.
Before getting students up to speed again, Lichtel said educators first had to assess where their students stood. The school year in Mifflinburg thus started with a Measurement of Academic Progress (MAP).
“We are able to use it in kindergarten through eighth grade to really ascertain where students are in math, reading and science,” Lichtel said. “What we really saw from those results was a clear picture that mathematics was a difficult thing for students to hold on to.”
MAP measurements, introduced within the last few years, were used to look at student growth rather than pure academic prowess. Lichtel said one test is taken in the fall as a baseline, another in winter to see how a student has grown and a third in spring.
The MAP test is done on a computer, Lichtel said. It adjusts to correct answers by making the next question slightly harder.
“If they get the question wrong, it is likely that the next question could be a little bit easier,” he said. “The goal of the MAP assessment is to determine where a student is. It self-adjusts throughout the duration of the test.”
Without Keystone Exam or Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) data, Litchel said a MAP “snapshot” gives educators data to work with.
“Without PSSAs we are kind of at a loss,” Lichtel said. “The MAP is helping us fill that gap right now.”
Progress or regression in reading was more difficult to measure, Lichtel said, because students can keep reading on their own. Gains were actually seen among students who had read on their own during the shutdown.
Test results indicated economically disadvantaged or historically underperforming groups continued to suffer academic losses. He said the gap was not limited to one region or even one country.
“Some of the literature I have read suggests that it is a world-wide phenomenon,” Lichtel said. “A global study’s author noted that countries that are less developed in many cases have still not reopened schools. Even on a global scale you can see how that will widen the gap.”
Lichtel said he has heard anecdotally from educators that some student performance has rebounded. But that may not be true for all students, as many will need continued attention to catch up to where they were.
“I imagine the learning loss from last spring may be an issue for some students for years to come,” Lichtel said. “That gap may be something that will linger and pose a challenge for their continued growth.”
A “technology gap,” often talked-of during the introduction of remote learning, was a reality in the district. Lichtel said improved access to broadband internet service would be a solution, but expansion of the needed infrastructure and other components of high speed service may still take years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.