HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today reported Thursday there were 4,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,024,857 since March 2020.
Locally, confirmed new cases increased by 46 in Lycoming County, 25 in Northumberland County, 17 in Columbia County, six in Snyder County and three in Montour County and two cases were subtracted from Union County's tally. One new death was confirmed in Lycoming County.
There are 1,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 392 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
oving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 stood at 7.6%.
There were 44 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry on Thursday for a total of 25,093 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, March 31, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 31% of its eligible population, putting it ahead of the national average.
Vaccine providers have administered 5,154,718 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 31.
• 1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
• 1,614,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
• 3,445,484 people have received at least their first dose.
This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:
• 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
• 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.
Cases by county (deaths)
• Northumberland County, 7,344 cases (335 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,658 cases (262 deaths)
• Union County, 4,091 cases (85 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,446 cases (128 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,553 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,686 cases (60 deaths)
