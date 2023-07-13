Treatment center resident charged with indecent assault

GREGG TOWNSHIP — A resident of the White Deer Run Treatment Center has been charged after allegedly forcing himself upon another resident.
Jaye Ashby Gibson, 56, has been charged with felony counts of forcible compulsion and aggravated indecent assault (two counts), and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. The alleged incident occurred at 12:58 a.m. July 6 at the treatment center, 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
According to court documents filed by Tpr. Troy Croak in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, the victim said Gibson followed her into a bathroom area, grabbed her and began to kiss her.
Gibson is then accused of forcing his hands down the woman's pants without her consent, and as she resisted.
According to court documents, Gibson was caught on surveillance footage following the victim into her room.
Court documents state Gibson acknowledged following the victim into her room at the time of the alleged assault.
Gibson was arraigned before District Judge Jeff Mensch and locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 18 before Mensch.
