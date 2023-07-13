Treatment center resident charged with indecent assault

GREGG TOWNSHIP — A resident of the White Deer Run Treatment Center has been charged after allegedly forcing himself upon another resident. 

Jaye Ashby Gibson, 56, has been charged with felony counts of forcible compulsion and aggravated indecent assault (two counts), and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. The alleged incident occurred at 12:58 a.m. July 6 at the treatment center, 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.

