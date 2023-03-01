MIfflinburg names ASPIRES winners

LEWISBURG — Three of Mifflinburg Intermediate School’s model students have been selected to receive the Kiwanis ASPIRES award for the month of February. This monthly recognition showcases students in grades three through five who have displayed such positive characteristics as kindness, responsibility, respect, acceptance of all others and striving for a safe school environment— all based on the school’s anti-bullying program. Students are selected by their homeroom teachers.
Each of the awardees will receive a special certificate and a personal cash gift at the final school assembly.
Riley Yoder, a third grader and son of Heather and Jonathan Yoder is being recognized. The family lives in Mifflinburg. Riley is proud of his older brother serving in the armed forces, in Alaska, and also has an older sister. His favorite subject is math. He is involved in the Good News Club and plays baseball on the New Berlin team.
Riley envisions becoming a truck driver or farmer.
As a fourth grader, Kamden Wise has been selected. He is the son of Jeff Wise and Elicia Shallenberger and the family lives in Lewisburg. Kamden cites recess as his favorite time of the school day. He has an older brother, sings in the school choir, likes to play video games and plans to play football. His goal is to someday play for the Minnesota Vikings.
Kendra Kline, daughter of Traci and Deken Kline of Mifflinburg is representing the fifth grade. She enjoys playing soccer, riding horses and is looking forward to going to Texas this summer to a big rodeo. She aspires to become a horse trainer.
The program is supported by Kiwanis. For information on the club, call 570-966-0623.
