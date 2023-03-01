MIfflinburg names ASPIRES winners

Riley Yoder, Kamden Wise and Kendra Kline

LEWISBURG — Three of Mifflinburg Intermediate School’s model students have been selected to receive the Kiwanis ASPIRES award for the month of February. This monthly recognition showcases students in grades three through five who have displayed such positive characteristics as kindness, responsibility, respect, acceptance of all others and striving for a safe school environment— all based on the school’s anti-bullying program. Students are selected by their homeroom teachers.

Each of the awardees will receive a special certificate and a personal cash gift at the final school assembly.

