MILTON — Throughout this summer, the Milton YMCA will weekly be providing more than 3,600 meals to approximately 700 children in need throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Maddie Masevicius, the YMCA’s director of Daycare and Food Service manager, said the organization’s annual Summer Food Service Program kicked into high gear this week.
Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA branch executive director, said the goal of the program is to make sure children have access to nutritious meals and snacks when school is not in session.
When school is not in session, Marshall said many children don’t have access to programs which provide free breakfasts, lunch and after-school meals.
“It’s our duty and pleasure to serve children nutritious meals and snacks throughout the summer months,” Marshall said.
This year, Masevicius said the YMCA is filling bags with five days worth of food items. Those bags are then available for pickup by children throughout the community.
The bags are available: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays in front of the Milton Middle School, Mahoning Street, Milton; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Shikellamy High School, Sunbury; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at White Deer Elementary School, New Columbia; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sunbury Community Pool, Memorial Drive, Sunbury; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton; and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA, accessing from Elm Street.
Beginning June 16, the bags will be available from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. each Wednesday at Memorial Acres, Sunbury.
Masevicius said the meals are for children from all walks of life, and not just for those considered to be living in poverty.
“It’s for middle class families who struggle to put food on the table,” she noted.
Each bag contains a half-pound of lunch meet, cheese slices, bread, carrots, cucumbers and snack items.
“The kids can make their own sandwiches,” Masevicius explained. “That’s the idea of the five-day bags.”
About six staff members work to prepare the meals.
In addition to the five-day bags distributed to the community, Masevicius said the program provides daily lunches to numerous day camps and school programs throughout the area.
Among those sites, Masevicius said the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, located on King Street in Northumberland, has lunches available for the community.
For anyone unable to attend one of the pickup locations, email the YMCA at food@gsvymca.org to coordinate receiving a five-day food bag for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.