MIFFLINBURG — A "Celebration at the Farm" will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
The living-history event will feature outstanding free family entertainment including Beverley Conrad presenting her expertise on fiddle along with folk stories and tales. The Coburn Brass Band will perform civil war era tunes anmd local historian Eli Reiff will bring to life the true story of the Penns Creek Massacre of 1755.
Union County Historical Society president, Bruce Teeple, will shed light on early farming practices followed by a whimsical presentation entitled “Grannies Panties and Other Unmentionables” by Heather Hibbs of Treadle Treasures.
Again this year, a tag sale of eclectic yard sale items with all proceeds supporting the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm nonprofit and future community events.
All day happenings include a self-guided of out buildings, heritage craft demonstrations, hertiage breed animals exhibited, a farm ancestry display, food concessions and Susan Schwartz on the harp.
Entertainment:
• 10 a.m. Beverley Conrad, fiddler
• 11 a.m. Coburn Brass Band
• Noon Penns Creek Massacre presentation by Eli Reiff
• 1 p.m. Coburn Brass Band
• 2 p.m. Early farming by Bruce Teeple, Union County Historical Society president
• “Grannies Panties” presentation by Heather Hibbs, Treasure Treadles
Demonstrators for 2021 include Mary Paulhamus and Iva Kressler (lace making), Rich Nornhold (flax culture), Heather Hibbs (Good Time 4-H food stand), Bill and Sharon Lynch (pottery), Paige Rhyne (Good Time 4-H corn husk dolls) and Mark Wehr (fire start).
Bernie Schmader (native American lore), Deb Wehr (cookie display), Becky Anderson (open fire cooking), Craig Russell (heritage poultry), Bobbi Beachey (heritage portrayal), Jim and Brenda Ocker (wool spinning and weaving), Bruce Teeple (stone masonry) Beachey family (baskets and kid's games) and Dave Duchon (wandering circuit preacher) will also be among demonstrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.