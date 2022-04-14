MILTON — President Jamie Walker said Wednesday night that the Milton Borough Council is looking into the possible elimination of all parking spaces along Broadway Street, starting at the railroad tracks and running to the eastern borough limit.
Walker says this issue has been brought to the council’s attention for many years and that he is forming a nine-member committee to address it.
The committee will consist of Walker, Mayor Tom Aber, Borough Manager Jessie Novinger, Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl, Public Works Director Sam Shaffer, Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer, fire Chief Scott Derr, Councilperson Jeff Robol and Councilperson Dale Pfeil.
“It’s a big deal…a lot of people have a lot of passion in this particular subject,” said Walker. “We’re going to do all the due diligence that’s needed.”
Walker asked that the committee have a report ready on the topic for the first council meeting in May.
“I would like this to come to closure when the information is presented and we get the valued information that’s needed for council to make a decision,” said Walker. “I do realize that it’s a big decision to make.”
Novinger asked the council for approval to apply for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) partnership grant in order to hire a consultant to conduct a bike and pedestrian audit of the borough.
“The consultant,” Novinger said, “will looking for opportunities to improve biking and walking throughout the borough, as well as connectivity.”
Novinger also asked for consideration to apply for a WalkWorks grant. WalkWorks is an initiative by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center that awards grants for transportation plans that encourage walking, biking, and other forms of physical exercise within communities.
The grant is typically in the range of $3,000 to $25,000 and, if awarded, would go towards possible projects identified in the bike/pedestrian audit. The council voted to approve both the DCNR grant application and the WalkWorks grant application.
Councilperson Linda Meckley voiced her desire to pursue a traffic study on the stoplights in the borough. She said she had received multiple complaints from residents about waiting at lights with no cross traffic.
Novinger said that she has spoken with PennDot about this issue and is looking into applying for a Green Light-Go grant to fund upgrades to the current stoplight mechanisms.
Councilperson John Pfeil said the committee formed to determine the future of the community pool is still considering its options moving forward for next year. Novinger said the committee was not satisfied with results of the surveys they conducted surrounding public opinion on the pool and suggested more outreach was needed.
Council Vice President Joe Moralez said he met recently with the chairs of the Northumberland Republican and Democratic committees, who both expressed interest in working together to help fundraise for repairs on the pool.
In other business, the council voted to approve a number of items, including:
• A request from the Turbotville Area Community Carnival to utilize the Milton Fire Police for a pet parade on June 6, pending a signature by a Turbotville borough official.
• The appointment of Eric McDowell to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission.
• The appointment of Bill Seibert to the Milton Regional Sewer Authority.
• The paying of bills from the general, reserve, payroll, pool and cemetery funds totaling $214, 690.97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.