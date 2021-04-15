MONTANDON — The STEM K’nex Design Challenge, hosted in a virtual format by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) and funded by Thermo Fisher Scientific, kicked off last month with students participating from regional school districts.
In this challenge, teams of students participate in a two-hour competition where they design, develop and implement a solution to an engineering problem.
The challenge: Over the past 6 months, we have all spent a lot of time in our home. You may have discovered that some products or appliances in your home could be safer or more environmentally friendly. Thermo Fisher Scientific is working to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer so they are asking you to rethink a product that you would find in your home or create one that you should find in your home. This product could be (but not limited to) a new or different way to power your home, a new or updated appliance, or a new gadget for home entertainment.
Projects were created using K’nex or recyclable materials and were judged on creativity, teamwork, challenge success, design and presentation.
Teams of students entered the competition from Danville Area, Mifflinburg Area, and Shikellamy school districts.
Elementary school winners included: Danville Area, first place, Henry Cotner, Munjaal Mehta, Henry Naylor and Aaray Patel, all grade 5; Danville Area, second place, Zahra Malekpur, Ava Medico, Hannah Merrell and Brynn Wilson, all grade 5; Danville Area, third place, Jovi Keller, Sophie Meadows and Allison Reedy, all grade 4
Middle school winners included: Mifflinburg Area, first place, Gareth Sanders, Nick Lloyd, Dawson Dodge and Xander Peachey, all grade 8; Mifflinburg Area, second place, Liam Casilla and Timothy Hamilton, both grade 6.
The winning first place team from the elementary and middle school competitions will advance to the state level in May. The state level competition will also be in a virtual format.
To learn more about the K’NEX Design Challenge, visit www.csiu.org/KNEXSTEM.
