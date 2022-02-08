MILTON — Throughout the holiday season nearly 1,500 people from across Pennsylvania enjoyed the sights and sounds of model locomotives steaming along a 20-by-60-foot display.
Barry Mabus, a volunteer with the Milton Model Train Museum, said nearly 1,500 people visited the Milton Model Train Museum during its holiday open house hours, held weekends throughout December. The museum is located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center.
“We had a lot of first timers,” Mabus said, of the visitors.
“A lot of people came from out of the immediate area,” Linwood Hill, another volunteer with the museum, said. “We had a couple drive up from Philadelphia just to see (the museum).”
He said individuals from Wellsboro, Johnstown and multiple visitors from the Philadelphia area came to the museum.
As part of the open house, children who visited were able to enter a drawing to win their own model train. The winners received their prizes Monday evening.
The winners were: Blake Everitt, 3, of Montoursville, Christmas Express train set; Gavin Messersmith, 5, of Danville, North Pole Express train set; Kiefer Betz, 9, of Danville, Union Pacific train set; and Shaye Hullihan, 10, of Milton, Santa Fe Freight Train set.
The train sets were purchased by the museum. Hill noted the importance of sparking an interest in trains among children.
“We want to encourage younger people to get into some kind of hobby,” Hill said. “This is a creative hobby. This is exposure to a hobby.”
The Milton Model Train Museum was founded in 2007 after the O-gauge model collection of the late Rev. Robert Walker was donated to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). The display features a 1950s-era replica of Milton, and has continued to expand over the last 14 years.
Approximately 30 engines and 100 pieces of rolling stock are owned by the museum and are part of the display.
Mabus said the museum’s 2022 open house dates are already being planned. It’s expected to be open Saturdays, Sept. 10 and 17, during the Milton Harvest Festival. In addition, the museum is planned to be open Friday evening, Nov. 25, as well as each following Saturday and Sunday afternoon through the end of the year. The museum will not be open Christmas day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.