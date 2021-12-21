Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Dec. 18: Animal issue, 12:09 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Campus Lane; police information, 12:51 p.m., North 15th Street; suspicious circumstance, 2:19 p.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 3:37 p.m., Market Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 5:12 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; open door, 7:45 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 8:10 p.m., Market at South Eighths streets; assist police agency, 10:01 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
• Dec. 17: Fight in progress, 1:11 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 4:51 a.m., St. Mary and North Seventh streets; criminal mischief, 8:15 a.m., North Front Street; hit and run, 8:50 a.m., St. Mary Street and Route 15; fraud, 10:12 a.m., North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 12:49 p.m., North Third Street; found property, 3:38 p.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 5:59 p.m., St. Mary at North 15th streets; disturbance, 7 p.m., Union County Jail; traffic warning, 9:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; assist police agency, 11:45 p.m., Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Dec. 16: Traffic complaint, 3:46 a.m., Route 15 north, Monroe Township, Snyder County; assist police agency, 4:08 a.m., Westbranch Highway; suspicious circumstance, 10:42 a.m., North 10th Street; information, 10:44 a.m., Fairview Drive and Lowe Street; records check, 2:47 p.m., police headquarters; assist police agency, 4:49 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 5:27 p.m., West Market Street and Derr Drive; information, 6:21 p.m., Route 45 west; traffic stop, 8:37 p.m., North Derr Drive/Fourth, Fifth and Market streets; assist public, 8:53 p.m., St. George Street; traffic warning, 9:02 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; assist police agency, 9:43 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
State Police At Selinsgrove
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged a mailbox along Woodlynn Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County, police reported.
The incident was reported between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 9:04 p.m. Dec. 18 along Route 405, north of Childs Lane, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Eric W. Shreck, 37, of Hughesville, was traveling north in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox which valued to take a left curve, struck a road sign, went through a field, reentered the roadway and continued north along Route 405. Schreck was not injured and will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
DUI crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a one-vehicle crash at 2:35 a.m. Dec. 11 along Route 287, north of Corey Lane, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Alec Z. Kling, 22, was traveling south when it drifted across the oncoming lane of travel, left the left shoulder and struck a utility pole, according to police. Troopers said Kling was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a one-vehicle crash at 8:55 p.m. Dec. 19 along Lincoln Drive, near St. Davids road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jacqueline N. Kautz, 23, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a legally parked 2002 Ford Taurus. Kautz was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Vehicle vs. deer
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured with a vehicle struck a deer at 11:48 p.m. Dec. 17 along Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Volkswagen GTI driven by Rayden L. Morris, 19, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it hit the deer, police reported. Morris was belted and was cited with drivers required to be licensed, police said.
Indecent assault
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Hughesville woman reported a man raped her and the incident was recorded on her home surveillance.
State police are investigating and charges are pending. The alleged incident was reported at 7:37 p.m. April 13 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a verbal altercation between two Williamsport women became physical.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 along Sycamore Road. A 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman were arrested.
Theft
MCNETT TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a 100-pound propane tank from the exterior of a residence along Ellenton Mountain Road, McNett Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the incident occurred sometime between 7 a.m. Oct. 20 and Nov. 5. The tank is valued at $498.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for allegedly stealing various items from a 66-year-old Williamsport man between 9 a.m. Nov. 4 and 3 p.m. Nov. 7 along Waldman Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Items stolen included hamburger buns valued at $1.79; milk valued at $4.50; shredded cheese valued at $2.39; Nintendo Trigger with games valued at $500; and $450 cash, police noted.
Theft by deception
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account using the personal information of a 67-year-old Muncy man.
The incident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 14 along Exchange Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Lost/missing firearm
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a lost firearm, a Baretta 9mm handgun.
The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m. Dec. 16 along Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
