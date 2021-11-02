LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Lights of Love giving campaign to support Hospice of Evangelical throughout November and December.
Lights of Love offers an opportunity to honor and remember family, friends, and loved ones by placing their names on the honoree listing. Being lit without a formal ceremony due to the pandemic, the Lights of Love tree will make its debut Dec. 5 and shine at Hospice of Evangelical throughout December. Special notifications will be provided to donors to share with honorees or their family members.
A video of the tree lighting will be available online at www.evanhospital.com/lightsoflove after Dec. 5.
The 2021 Lights of Love Honorary Chairpersons for this year’s campaign are the family of Paul "Tom" Snyder. He was cared for by his daughter, Brenda Swineford and wife Gale.
Snyder is a retired hospice RN, who appreciated Hospice of Evangelical’s support in her role as daughter and caregiver.
Individuals wishing to make monetary donations to the 34th Annual Lights of Love in support of Hospice of Evangelical can do so through Dec. 29. Donations can be made by visiting www.evanhospital.com/lightsoflove or by calling Philanthropy and Donor Relations at 570-522-2685.
Complete information about patient and caregiver services of Hospice of Evangelical is available at www.evanhospital.com/hospice.
