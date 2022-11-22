Farm offering Goats2Go

Maya Sortino and Connor Price laugh as they visit with Fiona, on Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go bus.

 ABBY DREY/CENTRE DAILY TIMES

STATE COLLEGE — Nittany Meadow Farm, run by Tara and Mike Immel, is popular for its goat yoga and goat visits but has started a new service — bringing baby goats to you.

The farm recently held a ribbon cutting for the Goats2Go bus.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

