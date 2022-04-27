Rice receives Daisy Award

LEWISBURG — Christina Rice, LPN, was presented the DAISY Award Thursday, April 21. The award is presented to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Rice, who has been an LPN at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical since April 2021, was surrounded by her fellow coworkers, mentors, hospital and nursing leadership, as well as her husband and mother-in-law, as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the award by patient, Martina Uskurait.
In the nomination, Uskurait shared, “I had to go for an unexpected surgical procedure. Christina was so sweet and comforting. It was a very painful procedure. She rubbed my back the whole time and wiped my eyes while I was crying.”
Uskurait continued, “I was terrified, and she made it so much easier and comforting. I could really tell she loves her job and cares about her patients. Her professionalism was outstanding. I could not have asked for a better nurse to help me through a very scary ordeal.”
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.
Evangelical nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
