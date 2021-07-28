LEWISBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will be holding a benefit yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 623 Matlack Ave., Lewisburg.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to provide services to various organizations and agencies that serve the children in Lewisburg and the surrounding area, the county, state, and nation.
Donations of items for the yard sale may be left at 623 Matlack Ave. from Aug. 21 until the day of the sale.
Large appliances, televisions and items containing freon will not be accepted.
For more information, call 570-523-6074.
