ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recently inducted more than 60 students into its chapter of the Sigma Alpha Pi honor society.
Sigma Alpha Pi, the National Honor Society of leadership and success, is committed to encouraging and organizing action to better the world.
Local inductees included Anthony Bennage of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science. Colleen Caribardi of Lewisburg was also inducted. The graduate of Lewisburg Area High School is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science at LVC.
Qualifications for Sigma Alpha Pi inductees include grade point averages and level of involvement. Six main tenets for achieving success serve as guides for the society, including finding a vision, setting goals, persevering, taking risks, pursuing passion and continuous improvement.
