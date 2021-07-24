WATSONTOWN — Erica Frey believes the vision she shared for the former Santander Bank building during a January 2020 Watsontown Borough Council meeting holds more true today than ever before.
Frey, a Watsontown Historical Association board member, recently recited her vision for the building while discussing the desire of organization members to purchase the property.
“Since the Watsontown Historical Association was incorporated in 2016, it has been our purpose to preserve and promote the history of Watsontown and the surrounding communities,” Frey said, while re-reading the statement she made to council in 2020.
She recited the scores of historical items which have been donated to the organization for care over the last five years.
“We are honored to be the caretakers of this expanding collection, but are quickly outgrowing our current location at 200 Main St.,” she said. “The space is no longer large enough to properly store and display the collection.”
Frey noted the former bank building has been vacant even prior to the borough purchased it two years ago.
In 2020, she proposed using a portion of the building as the historical society’s headquarters and museum. She said another portion of the building could be used as a senior center.
“The building would be the perfect choice,” she said.
At the time of her 2020 presentation, Frey said council vowed to form a committee to examine the possibilities. She said that never happened, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, Frey said the association formed its own committee, which started looking at the building again, with the borough.
During a recent meeting, she said the association voted to pursue purchasing the building from the borough. As a show of faith, Frey said the association provided the borough with a $20,000 refundable check, as a downpayment for the property.
In addition, she said the association offered to buy the building for $129,000, the same price the borough paid for the property.
“The check was to let people know we are serious,” Larry Bieber, an association board member said.
“It was a good-faith deposit,” Diana Johnson, another association board member, added.
Frey said the check has yet to be cashed and the borough has yet to decide on its plans for the property.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett confirmed following a June council meeting that the association had proposed purchasing the property. However, he noted that no decisions had been made on the building’s future.
Mayor Russ McClintock said at the time the borough planned to form a committee to discuss two options for the building. One option is to sell it to the historical association. The other is for the borough to move its offices and the police department to the facility.
McClintock said the current borough building has multiple issues. The basement has a dirt floor and problems with moisture.
“The basement has always been very damp, dirty, musty,” he said.
According to McClintock, the Watsontown Police Department stores records, evidence and clothing in the basement. In addition, other borough records are stored there.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite previously said a contractor has evaluated the former bank building and estimated it needs more than $200,000 in renovations to become the new borough headquarters.
“It would be more than adequate for the police department,” Witherite said, while discussing the advantages of moving to the building. “You would have a huge council room that would accommodate crowds of people.
“We don’t have room in this building,” he said, of the current borough building and police headquarters. “There are issues with the basement. We think it’s the right time (to move).”
Frey said the historical association is going to continue to pursue the purchase of the Santander Bank building. The association is encouraging the community to write letters to the borough supporting the sale to the association.
“This building is 161 years old,” Frey said. “Our connection with the bank is not just about the historical association.
“We are also passionate about this community,” she continued. “We want this building to be a community building.”
According to information provided by Frey, the building is believed to have been constructed between 1858 and 1860. It was once known as the Hogue building, with Farmers National Bank starting to rent the space in 1886. It purchased the building 10 years later.
Throughout the years, the bank changed names a number of different times as it was owned by various entities. Santander Bank formally closed its doors March 17, 2017.
If the borough opts to sell the building to the historical association, Johnson and Bieber said it will need to be thoroughly cleaned and painted.
Should the borough opt to move its headquarters to the former bank building, Frey said the current borough building would not be an option for the association to look at moving to. She said the building is too small and the flow of the rooms would not meet the association’s needs.
While the association has outgrown its current space, board members expressed thanks to landlord Rick Buck for his continued support of the association.
“Rick Buck has been great,” Kathi Wertman, board member, said. “He’s been a great landlord.”
The board members also praised the borough for its support of the association.
Frey said the borough provides an annual $3,000 contribution to the association.
“The’ve been great,” she said. “They help us… The Watsontown Historical Association stores the borough’s history, and we are going to have to buy a building to do that.”
Frey noted the association does not have a timetable as to when it hopes to learn whether the borough will be selling the building to it.
“At our last meeting, which was last Sunday, it was decided we will ride this out,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.