LEWISBURG — Simonne Roy's exhibit Close to Home will be open in November at Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County.
The display, painted during the COVID-19 pandemic, captures scenes primarily within 30 minutes of Roy’s Lewisburg home. The landscapes include familiar sights such as Grove’s Mill, the Hayes covered bridge, the Susquehanna River, Campus Theatre and historic barns. There are also a number of colorful paintings of wildflowers done in the Roy's back yard.
Roy will be available in the gallery to speak to visitors and answer questions on each work from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 8, 19, 22 and 29.
Roy has been painting outdoors since childhood. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and Northeastern University School of Law and has resided in Central Pennsylvania since 1980. She was the 2018 featured artist of Lewisburg’s Celebration of the Arts.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.
For more information, visit http://unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/info/displays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.