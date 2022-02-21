MIFFLINBURG — A Bible conference, on the 5 Soles of the Reformation, will be held at 7 p.m. March 17-19 and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 20 at New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
A fellowship meal will follow the 10:30 a.m. March 20 conference.
