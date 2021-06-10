LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Health and Wellness will hold a free bike helmet giveaway and safety program from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness outdoor play area, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
The event is being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley in Lewisburg Inc. with Community Health and Wellness educators from Evangelical Community Hospital leading the safety activities.
Children taking part in the event will be fitted with a regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies for this event are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.
Anyone age 12 or under who does not own a helmet or who has a helmet that is more than five years old or has sustained a major impact, should consider attending.
Parents can also have their child safety seats checked for proper installation and other safety factors. Participants are asked to bring their vehicle, owner’s manual, and the instruction manual for the safety seat they are using.
Free hygiene kits will be distributed while supplies last. The Union County Food Hub will be in the courtyard with free produce.
