SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna Valley Mediation Inc. (SVM) will be offering free Mediation Training for adults who want to volunteer to serve as mediators at the center.
The training will be a combined virtual/in-person training.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 5:52 pm
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 5:52 pm
he in-person portion will be held over two weekends, February 24-26 and March 10- 11 at SVM’s, located at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove.
Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends plus, eight hours of virtual practice sessions on Zoom to complete the required 40 hours of training.
Prospective volunteer mediator information sessions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Training is free to those who commit to serve as active volunteer mediators for at least two years at the SVM center. A limited number of training slots are available for those seeking training without serving as volunteers is available for a fee.
Training will be facilitated by the SVM Executive Director Susan Jordan.
SVM mediators help people in conflict, including those facing a range of family conflict, custody and divorce, eldercare, neighborhood, family, landlord/tenant, prison reentry, and employment.
Applications for training will be reviewed by staff on a first-come, first-considered basis, and must be turned in by Feb. 10.
For more information on applying, call 570-374-1718, email casecoordinator@svmediation.org, or visit svmediation.org/become-a-mediator.
