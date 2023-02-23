MILTON — At 955 feet above the Arkansas River, Colorado’s Royal Gorge Bridge is the tallest suspension bridge in the United States. Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain Causeway — which spans 24 miles over the lake — holds the record for the longest continuous bridge over water. And Pennsylvania — home to more than 200 covered bridges — is considered to be the covered bridge capital of the U.S.
“Pennsylvania was kind of the birthplace of covered bridges,” said Scott Bomboy, who will be giving a talk entitled “Pennsylvania: America’s Covered Bridge Capital” as part of the Milton Historical Society’s 2023 Lecture Series.
The lecture will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the Milton Area High School Library. It is free to attend.
Bomboy serves as the editor in chief for the National Constitution Center, and he has worked as a journalist for outlets like NBC, Fox, CNBC and The Wall Street Journal since 1985. His interest in the history of Pennsylvania’s covered bridges, however, stems from an effort to preserve one of those very bridges in his hometown.
“We have a bridge in my hometown of Perkasie that is the third oldest in the state,” he said. “It was damaged in Hurricane Ida, so I worked with the local historical society to preserve it and became a bridge expert.”
In 2019, Bomboy received his masters in history — with concentrations in digital and North American history — from Arizona State University Online. He completed most of his in-person research at The Mercer Museum in Doylestown, the result of which was a book entitled “Wooden Treasures: The Story of Bucks County’s Covered Bridges.”
A project that was five years in the making, his book offers the first complete history of the covered bridges of Bucks County and it broadly explores why covered bridges are such a crucial part of Pennsylvania’s heritage.
According to Bomboy, covered bridges were practical and functional permanent structures in the 1800s, especially before steel manufacturing became a dominant industry. In the 19th century, Pennsylvania boasted more than 1,500 covered bridges across the state. However, a combination of fire, floods and structural degradation have reduced that number to the roughly 200 that still exist today.
“Why we have so many of them left compared to other states is because Pennsylvania got involved in historical preservation in the 1950s,” Bomboy said.
The Hassenplug Bridge, which crosses Buffalo Creek in Mifflinburg, is thought to be the oldest covered bridge in the state. The Rishel Covered Bridge, which crosses the Chillisquaque Creek in Northumberland County, is considered to be the second-oldest covered bridge in Pennsylvania.
While bridges serve the obvious purpose of transporting someone from one side to the other, covered bridges also function as symbolic links between past and present.
“Madison Avenue, Coca-Cola and Marlboro used the imagery of the covered bridge to associate wholesomeness with their products and signify a longing for the past,” said Bomboy. “When there was an emphasis on modernizing everything in America after World War II, that’s when you also started to see the romanticization of covered bridges.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.