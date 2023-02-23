Scott Bomboy

Scott Bomboy

 BY MATT JONES THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — At 955 feet above the Arkansas River, Colorado’s Royal Gorge Bridge is the tallest suspension bridge in the United States. Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain Causeway — which spans 24 miles over the lake — holds the record for the longest continuous bridge over water. And Pennsylvania — home to more than 200 covered bridges — is considered to be the covered bridge capital of the U.S.

“Pennsylvania was kind of the birthplace of covered bridges,” said Scott Bomboy, who will be giving a talk entitled “Pennsylvania: America’s Covered Bridge Capital” as part of the Milton Historical Society’s 2023 Lecture Series.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.