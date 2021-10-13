BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will celebrate its annual Homecoming weekend Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, with activities planned for both alumni and students.
The highlight of the weekend activities will be the dedication ceremony for the renaming of the university's upper campus to the Steph Pettit Athletic Complex at 2 p.m. Saturday, before kickoff of the football game with Lock Haven University.
Pettit is being honored for a $10 million gift, with $5 million supporting athletic priorities, specifically scholarships, and a $5 million trust to support future university needs. The gift makes Pettit the largest donor in university history, bringing his total contributions to more than $12.5 million.
The Bloomsburg University Alumni Association is also celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2021.
The theme of Homecoming for students is "Welcome to Huskyland."
Activities for students include:
• Friday: 3 p.m., Kehr Union Patio, Welcome Desk Lobby Lounge and Lycoming Lawn,
Featuring balloon artist Lanny Lee, lawn games, contests, DIY crafts, and giveaways; 9 to 11 p.m., The Husky Karaoke Ball, Kehr Union Ballroom.
Activities open to both alumni and students include:
• Friday: 7 p.m., volleyball vs. Shippensburg, Nelson Field House; 7:30 p.m., Brazilian All Stars (Arts in Bloom), Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall.
• Saturday: 11 a.m., volleyball vs. Shepherd, Nelson Field House; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alumni Tent Party, Fenstemaker Alumni House Lawn; 2 p.m., football vs. Lock Haven, Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium at the Steph Pettit Athletic Complex; 6 p.m., field hockey vs. Shippensburg, Steph Pettit Stadium; 9 p.m., Summoning Spirits Show featuring Peter Boie, Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium.
For the complete list of events visit the homecoming website, bloomu.edu/homecoming.
