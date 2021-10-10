Watsontown racer wins at Port Royal

WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown resident scored his first career sprint car victory Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, in Juniata County.
Kenny Heffner won Saturday’s 30-lap PA Sprint Series race for 305-sprint cars contested at the half-mile Port Royal Speedway. It was his first victory at the track and in the series.
In a post-race interview posted on the PA Sprint Series Facebook page, Heffner said he was speechless. Similar sentiments were posted on the Kenny Heffner Racing Facebook page.
“Word’s can’t describe the kind of emotion we all had last night,” the post said. “After a long, hard season full of so many ups and downs, wondering when that first win was going to finally come. Last night, we finally got it done as a team.”
The post noted the finish was Heffner’s fifth straight in the top five at Port Royal.
“We can’t thank all of our crew, our sponsors and all of our race components and safety equipment for being reliable and there every week so we could finally make it happen,” the post said.
In an August interview with The Standard-Journal, Heffner noted he’s originally from Duncannon. He moved to Watsontown two years ago after meeting girlfriend Randee Stroble.
He started racing go-karts when he was 15 and bought a used 305 sprint car in 2018.
In the August feature, Heffner said he felt he was ready to win.
“I’m still banging on the door for that first (win),” he said. “I know I’m ready for it.”
Heffner also listed Port Royal as his favorite track.
“It’s such a wide track, it’s great racing,” he said. “We have three-, four-wide racing there all the time.”
Heffner’s win at Port Royal came on an evening in which the nationally touring World of Outlaws (WOO) sprint cars were also in action at the track. Spencer Bayston claimed the victory in the WOO feature.
