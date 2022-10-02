Crosscutters donate to American Rescue Workers

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters recently presented the American Rescue Workers with a check for $7,626, representing the proceeds from the team’s 50/50 raffles during the 2022 season.
The nightly 50/50 raffle is presented by the Crosscutters and the Pitch In Charitable Foundation, a non-profit foundation of professional baseball teams.
This represents the sixth straight season that the team has donated it’s 50/50 proceeds to the American Rescue Workers. Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, “The American Rescue Workers is a great organization, run by great people, doing great work. We know that the donated funds are put to good use, helping the most vulnerable in our community in their time of need.”
In the past six seasons, the Williamsport Crosscutters have donated more than $39,000 to ARW through the foundation’s 50/50 raffle.
