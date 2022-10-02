Crosscutters donate to American Rescue Workers

The Williamsport Crosscutters recently presented a $7,626 check to the American Rescue Workers (ARW). From left, Cutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes, ARW Business Administrator Dawn Astin, ARW Executive Director Sam Astin and Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi.

 Provided by Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters recently presented the American Rescue Workers with a check for $7,626, representing the proceeds from the team’s 50/50 raffles during the 2022 season.

The nightly 50/50 raffle is presented by the Crosscutters and the Pitch In Charitable Foundation, a non-profit foundation of professional baseball teams.

