Exhibit celebrates 75th anniversary of Little League baseball

WILLIAMSPORT — An exhibition in The Gallery at Penn College is celebrating a true summertime classic.
“A Diamond Anniversary: A Celebration of 75 Years of the Little League Baseball World Series” will run June 7 through Aug. 25 in the gallery, located on the third floor of the Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours will be: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery will be closed July 3-5.
The anniversary exhibition explores the evolution of the small-town baseball tournament established in 1947 to the international event held enjoyed by millions worldwide today. The exhibit is brought to life by a collection of photos, artifacts and artwork that spans each decade of the summertime classic.
The works were selected from the archives of the World of Little League Museum. The collection of one-of-a-kind artifacts and images is sure to excite Little League fans of all ages.
“As we celebrate the 75th Little League Baseball World Series, the theme for this exhibit is ‘celebration.’ The images in this collection highlight players, teams and fans celebrating the sport they love,” said Adam Thompson, director of the World of Little League Museum. “From the first series in 1947 to 2021, the images celebrate what makes the Little League Series one of the best events in sports. We would like to thank The Gallery at Penn College for giving us the opportunity to showcase what makes the Little League World Series so special.”
Photographs on display at Penn College’s gallery are from the Little League archives and are images that a visitor would not see in the World of Little League Museum.
For more about The Gallery at Penn College, visit www.pct.edu/gallery. Prior to visiting, guests should view the college’s Continuity of Operations Plan page for current guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Serving as an educational resource for Penn College students and a cultural asset to the community, The Gallery at Penn College is dedicated to promoting art appreciation through exhibitions of contemporary art.
For information on the World of Little League Museum, visit www.littleleague.org/world-of-little-league.
