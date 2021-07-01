MIFFLINBURG — All runners and walkers will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 3 from Mifflinburg Community Park.
The Mifflinburg 5K Race Committee indicated Thursday that a planned "wave start" was no longer necessary due to changes in COVID-19 protocol.
Bib packet pickup for pre-registered runners and walkers will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park picnic pavilion. Day of race registration from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. will also be accepted.
Fun Runs for ages 5 and under, age 6 to 7 and 8 to 9 will also return for 2021. Registration for the half-mile run will be at the park pavilion.
From 9 to 10 a.m. the Mifflinburg Community Pool will also be open at no charge to race participants and their families.
