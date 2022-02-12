WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) recently announced that DAISY awards would soon be conferred on students and faculty in its nursing program.
Both the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students and The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty would be annouced. PCT explained the DAISY Foundation’s mission was to express gratitude to nurses through programs that recognize them for the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care.
The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidence-based means of providing nurse recognition and thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was initiated to recognize faculty who inspire compassionate care in their students and the students who demonstrate it during their education.
Nursing faculty and students may be nominated by colleagues, peers, patients, families or alumni. The award recipients are chosen by a committee in the PCT nursing program. One faculty award and three student awards will be presented each year during “pinning” ceremonies for graduating nursing students.
Each honoree receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
